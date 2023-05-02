Rep member pledges commitment to workers’ rights, welfare

Rep Tolulope Akande-Sadipe has said that she was committed to legislative actions that would protect workers’ rights and guarantee appropriate reward for their labour.

Akande-Sadipe said this on Monday in Abuja in her goodwill message to Nigerian workers as they joined their colleagues worldwide to mark Workers Day.

“We remember the sacrifices made by Nigerian workers and advocate their welfare, we must recognise the importance of creating a conducive working environment that promotes productivity, job security, and fair compensation.

“We can build a more prosperous and equitable society for all… as we mark this day, it is essential to reflect on the challenges faced by the Nigerian workers.

“Despite their significant contributions to the country, workers often work under harsh and unfavorable conditions, with little or no job security, and inadequate compensation,” she said.

She said it was unfortunate that many Nigerian workers had lost their jobs due to the harsh economic realities.

“Some have lost their lives, some their mobility due to various job related disabilities and poor working conditions, resulting in increased hardship and suffering for families across the nation,” Akande-Sadipe said.

She said it was important for the incoming Sen. Bola Tinubu administration to partner the 10th National Assembly to provide the right atmosphere for Nigerian workers whom she described as being resilient.

“We celebrate the strength, resilience, and contributions of the Nigerian workers who have tirelessly, against all odds, had to develop the economy of Nigeria.

“This day is a time to appreciate the efforts of workers who have made countless unimaginable sacrifices through trials and toils to ensure that our society functions.

“With the incoming government of President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the leadership of the 10th Assembly, the welfare of the Nigerian workers will be a priority.

“Laws to encourage improved and adequate compensation, job security and better working conditions will be priority, ” the legislator said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria