Prime Minister survives road crash near Otjiwarongo

Prime Minister, Saara Kuugongwela-Amadhila, on Sunday afternoon survived a road accident involving three vehicles on the B1 road outside Otjiwarongo.

The premier’s official luxury black Toyota Land Cruiser V8 Sport Utility Vehicle allegedly rolled twice before coming to halt at approximately 170 metres from where a side-swipe collision had occurred.

Namibian Police Force’s Otjozondjupa Regional Commander, Commissioner Heinrich Tjiveze in an interview with Nampa at the accident scene confirmed the collision saying the accident occurred at about 15 kilometres south of Otjiwarongo on the B1 road, without providing further details.

However, two police officers who arrived on the scene earlier told this news agency on condition of anonymity that the prime minister was taken to Windhoek in a stable condition.

It is alleged that her official vehicle bumped into the rear right side of a 16-seater bus which was transporting four officials of the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN).

The ECN officials, including the 44-year-old male driver, also survived the accident.

The prime minister’s motorcade was travelling from the direction of Otjiwarongo towards Okahandja, while the other two vehicles which were headed in the opposite.

The constable police officers further stated that a third vehicle which was involved was being operated by tourists and they also survived the accident.

Police investigations in the matter continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency