Woman’s body found hanging on a tree at Otjiwarongo

An unidentified woman’s body was on Friday afternoon found hanging on a tree in the bushes of the Camp Five at Otjiwarongo.

Camp Five is situated approximately 10 kilometres southeast of town.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Unit Commander for Community Affairs in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha, in an interview with Nampa on Saturday said the body, which was hanging on the tree with a rope around its neck, was discovered by a cattle herder on Friday at about 14h10.

‘The herder informed his employer, who then also alerted the police officers who removed the body,’ Mbeha said.

The identity of the deceased could not be determined as no documents were found on her body.

No foul play is suspected and police investigations continue.

