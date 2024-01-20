New school required at Lderitz: Ndjaleka



KEETMANSHOOP: !Nami#Nus Constituency Councillor, Susan Ndjaleka has called on government to prioritise building a new school at Lderitz ahead of the much-anticipated developments earmarked for the town.

Ndjeleka made the call in a recent interview with Nampa, saying people have started migrating to Lderitz because of the developments around the town such as the green hydrogen and oil.

The current schools, she said might therefore, not be able to accommodate all school-going children.

‘As we speak now we sit with schools that have waiting lists of close to 100 learners, and even though we have in the past said that we need a new school, this time around we need it urgently,’ she stressed.

The coastal town has five government schools, including three primary schools, one secondary school and a senior secondary school.

‘Support from the government and the private sector is really needed to build a new school, and not just the school, we also need a new hospital to accommodate everyone as well as a satellite

police station to ensure the safety of our residents,’ Ndjaleka added.

Approached for comment Namib Circuit Inspector, Casius Shanjengange urged parents whose children were placed on the waiting lists to remain calm and patient, noting that the directorate is aware of the situation and is working hard to ensure learners’ placement.

‘We cannot say that schools are full however we are already looking at alternatives when the problem arises to see how we can mitigate, because currently most of our classrooms are running at 47 learners. We have an issue with learners that still have to return and we are waiting for them before we give their places to the new ones. Should they forfeit them, these places will be filled by the new learners,’ he said.

On plans to construct a new school, Shanjengange said council already donated the land and a submission was made eight years ago for assistance in that regard.

Source:The Namibia Press Agency