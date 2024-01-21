Woman commits suicide at Oshivelo



OSHIVELO: A 25-year-old woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself with a cloth at Oshivelo in the Oshikoto region, on Saturday.

According to an incident report by the Namibian Police Force availed here, the incident happened after the deceased allegedly quarrelled with her boyfriend, the previous night.

The deceased was identified as Esther Ndatyooli Thomas.

No suicide note was left and the deceased body was transported to Omuthiya police mortuary for handling.

The next of kin have been informed and police investigation continues.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency