

Soldiers of the 35 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army, Alamala, on Wednesday conducted an environmental sanitation exercise at Lafenwa market in Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the soldiers started the exercise at about 7:30 a.m., sweeping through the market and clearing drains in the vicinity.

The exercise is part of the activities to mark the 2024 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL), slated for July 6.

The Commander, 35 Artillery Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Aminu, said the gesture was to support the host community by giving back to the society.

Represented by Col. Legborsi Nule, the Garrison Commander, Aminu said the military personnel were members of the community and played a vital role in activities related to the country’s growth.

‘Also, because of the Cholera outbreak, we decided to clean the environment, this is a market and all of us shop from here.

‘So, there is no better place that should be kept clean than a place where you are b

uying your foodstuffs.

‘It is a yearly event that takes place across the country, and we use this period as a day to carry out activities like this in support of our host communities.

‘We decided to come to the market, we have been passing here and we found out that the market was dirty, so, we decided to clean it to help the civil authority and our host community,’ he said.

According to Aminu, the gesture will let the people to know that soldiers are also part of the society, and part of the community.

‘Whatever that has to do with development of the country, it is also our responsibility as citizens of this country’.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria