Mentally challenged man allegedly attacks grandmother with panga



OKAPANDA: The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Oshikoto region have opened an attempted murder case against a 36-year-old mentally challenged man after he reportedly attacked his 89-year-old grandmother with a panga.

According to the region’s Head of Crime Prevention Deputy Commissioner Wynand Neels on Sunday, the incident happened on Saturday at around 07h00 at Okapanda village in Oshikoto’s Oniipa constituency.

The victim lives in the same house as the suspect in Okapanda village, which is close to the Oshigambo settlement in the region.

‘It is alleged that the incident occurred when the suspect entered the victim’s room and demanded to have sexual intercourse with his 15-year-old niece. The niece who was in the same room with the victim, then left the room and the suspect followed her, grabbed her and strangled her before they were separated by a 63-year-old woman who was also present,’ he added.

The suspect thereafter went to get a panga and ran to attack the victim (grandmother) who was on her w

ay to the neighbours to seek help.

‘The victim sustained two open wounds on the right chin and a deep cut on the wrist that caused the victim’s right hand to be amputated, according to the doctor,’ Neels said.

Both victim and suspect were transported to Onandjokwe District Hospital for treatment from where the suspect was referred to Oshakati for treatment.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency