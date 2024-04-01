Economic citizens welcomed home to collaborate at the St Kitts and Nevis Investment Gateway Summit

Basseterre, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — St. Kitts and Nevis is gearing up to host their inaugural Investment Gateway Summit, which is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for its economic citizens to ‘connect, collaborate and celebrate’ with like-minded global investors. The Summit will take place from 11 to 15 May at the St. Kitts Marriot Resort, displaying world-class sustainable business and investment development practices in the twin-federation.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Investment Gateway Summit isn’t just about scripted speeches or glossy brochures—it’s about real conversations and tangible opportunities that global citizens can explore. The Summit also offers a range of opportunities to connect with industry leaders and fellow entrepreneurs.

With hundreds of attendees from countries spanning the globe, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa, Singapore, China, and more, the Summit promises unparalleled networking prospects.

Strategic Partnerships

The 5-day long event will bring together economic citizens, policymakers, corporate leaders, business delegations, academia, and think tanks from across the globe to collectively explore business opportunities and forge new partnerships.

Local exhibitors and international sponsors will have a unique opportunity to showcase their businesses and promote their brands to this niche audience.

The Investment Gateway Summit is an opportunity for key stakeholders from businesspeople, economic citizens and governments to collaborate in sustainable development and connect for long-term collaborations. Participants will gain exclusive access to expertise and invaluable resources from reputable global leaders and investors.

The Summit will have interactive networking sessions, and panel discussions, including experiences around the twin-federation

Business Opportunities

St. Kitts and Nevis is a prime business location in the Caribbean that offers eco-business practices and growth opportunities. Numerous factors make the twin-federation a favourable business environment, these include the country’s strategic location forming part of a gateway for international trade and investments.

Investment Gateway Summit Programme

Each day the detailed agenda is packed with exciting events that will take place, such as an exclusive opportunity to celebrate with the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew in a private Gala Dinner, alongside other economic citizens and special guests.

The Gala Dinner is strictly by invitation, as there are limited tickets available, this will be your opportunity to connect, celebrate and collaborate with economic citizens, share values and inspiration.

The Programme includes unique opportunities for its guests to explore the idyllic island through events such as the St. Kitts Scenic Railway, create a memorable cultural experience on the Frigate Bay Strip, and learn about one of UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites, the historical Brimstone Fortress.

Partner with Us

Interested in promoting your brand, business services, or exploring sponsorship opportunities? Please leave a comment here along with your inquiry in the contact form, and we will promptly respond with details on available packages.

