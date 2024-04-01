Khomas retains Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Netball Cup



GOBABIS: The Khomas regional netball team on Monday retained the Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup, after outclassing Oshana 47-25 at the Legare Stadium in Gobabis.

The win against Oshana has now made Khomas the champions of the netball division, for three consecutive years.

In their final bid for the championship, Khomas through their energetic goal scorer Reze Garbers crushed Oshana with 47 to 25, to once again demonstrate their dominance in the competition against an Oshana team that made it to their first final since the netball category featured in the competition five years ago.

On Monday, morning Khomas led on from the first quarter with 14 points compared to their opponents with 5 and continued leading in the second quarter at 23 – 9. The third quarter saw Khomas once more extending the lead to 32 points while their opponents stood at 15 points.

After being crowned winners Khomas netball team captain Kevian Alcock told Nampa that she was happy with their win in the final and wished Oshana region good

luck for future competitions.

‘It was not easy playing in the final, as some of us were tired from previous games. But the aim from the word go was to win the final, and yes we anticipated playing against Oshana as it was one of the best teams from the other group’, she said.

Oshana captain Hendrina Shikwaya from her side said it was a good opportunity to play in the finals for the first time against the defending champion Khomas region.

‘Although we lost this game it was a great success for our team as we played the final for the first time. We gained exposure and experience during this tournament, particularly against Khomas region which was not an easy team to play against. I wish the girls good luck,’ Shikwaya said.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency