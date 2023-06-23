Minister assesses works of Uige Stadium

Angolan minister of Youth and Sports Palmira Barbosa Friday assessed the construction works of the new Uíge football stadium, underway in the Quilomosso zone, and expected to last three years.

With capacity to accommodate 10,000 spectators, the construction of the infrastructure, estimated at USD 38. 8 million, started in May this year.

The construction works of the stadium are in charge of the Kora International Swiss AG.

Speaking to journalists at the end of her visit to the infrastructure, Palmira Barbosa highlighted the progress of construction work of the stadium, which reached 7.1 percent.

Minister Palmira Barbosa also assessed the local Olympic Swimming Pool, admitting that the facility, date backing since the colonial era, is in poor condition and needed to be replaced by a new one.

Uíge city has two football stadiums (4 de Janeiro and Futebol Clube do Uíge)

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)