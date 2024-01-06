Bingham University inaugurates 8 projects

Bingham University, Karu, Nasarawa State, on Friday inaugurated eight new projects as outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Williams Qurix, prepares to hand over. The projects were inaugurated by different executive officers of the institution at the university’s main campus, Auta Balefi, Karu. The inaugurated projects included the senate building, Multi-users Laboratory, and Centre for Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Leadership Studies. Others are the Faculty of Administration, Expansion of Faculty of Law Library, Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, and two Sit-outs. Qurix, who could not hide his joy, appreciated the university and the Board of Trustees for the opportunity to serve. He said that irrespective of one’s area of calling or profession, one should put the task/assignment first instead of personal interest.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria