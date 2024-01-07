Ndiomu mourns Delta traditional ruler Ayemi-Botu

Maj-Gen. Barry Ndiomu (rtd), the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), has commiserated with the people of Delta over the demise of King Charles Ayemi-Botu of Seimbiri Kingdom. Ndiomu described the death of the prominent monarch in Burutu Local Government Area as ‘a big loss to the Niger Delta.’ He spoke during a condolence visit to the family of the departed traditional ruler in Warri, Delta, and the statement was made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja. The PAP boss said the late monarch was a lover of peace who was committed to the development of the Niger Delta region. He said since he assumed office as the interim administrator of PAP, the late Ayemi-Botu had been a pillar of support, offering very useful advice that had helped in his approach to some issues. Ndiomu, who regretted that King Ayemi-Botu left at a time he was mostly needed, said he would be remembered for his good works, particularly in his native Seimbiri Kingdom, where he ruled for an eventful 29 years. While urging the family to take solace in God, he tasked them to sustain his legacies, assuring that the PAP under him would support in any way it could during the funeral rites. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that King Ayemi-Botu, who died on Oct. 5, 2023, at the age of 75, was crowned in April 2,1994, in line with the customs and tradition of Seimbiri Kingdom. He was presented with the staff of office on April 4, 1995 by the then Military Administrator of Delta, Group Captain Ibrahim Kefas.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria