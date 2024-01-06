NNPC Ltd gifts N200,000 PMS voucher to lady mocked on social media

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has gifted N200,000 Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) voucher to a lady identified as ‘Mummy Zee’ after being mocked online for waking up to cook for her husband at 4:50 a.m. NNPC Ltd. disclosed this on Saturday in a tweet shared on its official X handle (formerly known as Twitter). The tweet reads, ‘Hello #_Debbie_OA, we love your amazing love story and would like to gift you a free ?200,000 PMS voucher redeemable at any of our 900+ retail stations nationwide. ‘This will ensure that Mummy Zee has #EnergyforToday and #EnergyforTomorrow. We have just followed you. Please check your DM. Best wishes.’ The lady had earlier tweeted on X: ‘I’ve always been too lazy to wake up and get his lunch ready. But the day he told me a colleague brought two spoons so he’ll eat with her, was the day I set my alarm for 4:50 a.m.’ She revealed that the reason for waking up so early to cook was because her husband told her how he had been eating the food of his female colleague at work. Her tweet went viral and generated mixed reactions on social media. While some X users questioned why she had to wake up that early to cook, others hailed her for being exceptional in discharging her duties. The lady, according to tweets on X and other social media platforms has also gotten over N2 million donations and several gifts from individuals including smart phone from a smart phone company. The NNPC Ltd. also joined other donors by offering her a voucher donation redeemable at any retail station in the country.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria