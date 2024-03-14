NamPol to recruit additional 1 700 cadets to strengthen capacity



Over 1 100 cadet constables were recruited during the 2023/24 financial year as part of the Namibian Police’s effort to strengthen its policing capacity.

This was in addition to the six new police stations which were constructed at Tutaleni in Erongo Region; Onkumbula in the Oshikoto Region; Nkurenkuru and Namasira in Kavango West Region; Kamenga in the Zambezi Region as well as Omatako in Otjozondjupa Region, during the same period.

This was revealed by President Nangolo Mbumba during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday while noting that plans are also underway to recruit an additional 1 700 Cadet Constables during the 2024/25 Financial Year.

Mbumba said the government will continue to maintain a zero-tolerance stance against perpetrators of Gender-Based Violence and violence against children.

‘Let me strongly emphasise the need for visible police patrols, anti-crime operations and greater police presence on the ground, most particularly in crime hot spots in and around our cities and town

s. Furthermore, let me encourage the public to play an active role by holding hands with the law enforcement agencies in ensuring that our Namibian House is crime free,’ he expressed.

The president further noted that in an effort to ease the movement of people across the SADC region, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration and Safety and Security has also introduced the issuance of visas on arrival at several entry points, with the latest additions being Katima Mulilo, Impalila and Ngoma Border posts.

‘Furthermore, the Trans-Kalahari and Katima Mulilo border posts are now operating on a 24-hour basis, which has improved trade across borders as well as the movement of persons, resulting in reduced congestion at the two border posts.’

Source: The Namibia Press Agency