UNICAL graduates 7,769 students at 35th convocation

The University of Calabar will graduate 7,769 students during its 35th convocation holding on Friday and Saturday.

Prof. Florence Obi, Vice Chancellor of the institution, disclosed on Monday in Calabar while enumerating activities lined up for the week long convocation.

Obi said that Friday was for the award of first degrees, diplomas, masters and post graduate and also induction into UNICAL alumni for those found worthy in character and learning.

She explained that Saturday was scheduled for award of doctorate and honorary degrees to deserving students and awardees.

According to her, Thursday has also been scheduled for the investiture of the 6th Chancellor of the institution, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero, the Emir of Kano.

The Vice Chancellor said that the convocation lecture would be delivered by Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

She said that the convocation topic is “The Leadership and Followership Question in Nigeria: Imperative or Ethical Re-Orientation.

“For the 35th convocation of our university, we are happy to announce that 11 students made first class, 899 students made second class upper, 3,396 graduated with second class lower, while 721 got third class.

“Also, we have 519 students for doctorate degree, 1,078 for masters and 556 for post graduate diploma and others.

“For our sandwich programme, 162 students made second class upper, while 251 made second class lower,” she said.

The VC also announced that the senate of the university accepted three personalities for the award of honorary doctorate (honoris causa) degrees.

She said they include; Dr Goodluck Jonathan, former President of Nigeria, Mrs Winifred Akpani, Chief Executive Officer of Northwest Petroleum and Ms Tola Johnson, a business woman and an advocate of women and youth empowerment.

She described Jonathan as a humble gentleman who places Nigeria above any other personal consideration, referring to him as a unifying factor in Nigeria, Africa and the world at large.

She commended staff and students of the institution for their support for her administration, adding that the university under her leadership would continue to strive for academic excellence and quality research.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria