U.S-based philanthropist hails Gov. Adeleke’s appeal court victory

A United State of America -based business tycoon and philanthropist, Dr Magdalene Agada, has described Friday’s Abuja Appeal Court victory of Gov. Ademola Adeleke

Of Osun, as well deserved victory.

Agada’s felicitation was conveyed in a statement issued from New York, U.S.A. and was made available to newsmen in Asaba, Delta.

She noted that the Appeal Court verdict aligned with the wishes of the people of Osun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chief, Mrs Magdalena Nwaka Agada is a frontline philanthropist, whose Open Hands Amazing Charitable Organization undertakes life-changing activities across Nigeria.

She also doubles as, President of leading U.S.-based medical equipment firm, Star Global Marketing Limited.

She said, “as a long-time friend and development partner of Osun State, I followed the court proceedings with keen interest and wish to observe that the verdict of the revered Justices of the Court of Appeal, Abuja aligns with the wishes of the vast majority of Osun people.

“The spontaneous joyful reaction of the people to the judgement speaks volumes.”

She commended the Appeal Court Justices for upholding justice in the case, and to Gov. Adeleke, for his victory.

“This verdict has once more served to rekindle hope in the Nigerian Judiciary as a bastion of justice.

“For His Excellency, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, this is sweet victory for which I heartily congratulate him on behalf of my family, as well as my business and charitable organisations,” she said.

The philanthropist, hailed Adeleke for leading his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to dominant victory in both the Presidential and National Assembly polls of Feb. 25, and March 18 State House of Assembly election.

“This, no doubt, is a demonstration of the great love which Osun people have in His Excellency, Gov. Ademola Adeleke, and their strong belief in his leadership abilities,” she said.

She, however, advised the governor to work even harder to meet the expectations of Osun people, as the saying goes, “to whom much is given, much is also expected.”

Source: News Agency of Nigeria