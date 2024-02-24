The world will miss Geingob: Nandi-Ndaitwah



WINDHOEK: Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has said that the presence of over 20 heads of state at the memorial service of the late President Hage Geingob is testament that the world will miss him.

She made the statement while delivering her tribute during the memorial service held in Geingob’s honour at the Independence Stadium in Windhoek on Saturday.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said it was not by mistake that the ruling party, Swapo, deployed Geingob to the government and the nation.

‘He did not let the party down, and this is demonstrated by how the nation and the world is mourning him,’ she said.

The vice president noted that the period since Geingob’s joining of the Swapo Party in 1964 was marked by dedication to the just cause of genuine freedom and independence for Namibians.

‘He was a leader born in a generation that fearlessly sacrificed for a free and independent Namibia,’ Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

She further added that Geingob was scheduled to co-chair the United Nations Summit of the Future in Septembe

r this year, adding that the United Nations will surely miss him.

‘His voice was vocal on various international fora, particularly the African Union, UN and others for the promotion of multilateralism and equality among nations. The world was waiting with expectation for him, along with his German counterpart, to chair the UN Summit of the Future,’ she said.

Meanwhile, Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) president McHenry Venaani in his tribute said Geingob’s legacy is not only that of a head of state, but also that of a deft negotiator on the international stage.

‘His skilful diplomacy and adept negotiation strategies were instrumental in navigating some of the complexities of our nation’s history,’ Venaani added.

Geingob died on 04 February 2024 at the age of 82.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency