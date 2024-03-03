Transport Sector To Work With Migori County To Help Youth Acquire Driving Licenses

Migori Transporter-Pick-Up Car Association has promised to work with the Migori County government to help the youth acquire valid driving licenses.

Speaking during the Pickup Association’s elections held at the Migori Green Stadium, the newly elected Chairperson Thomas Indire said that the Association was going to work closely with the Office of the Governor to help the youths acquire the crucial document for job creation.

Ondire vowed to work with each member in the pickup sector to ensure professionalism and proper specialization in the transport sector promising to provide a conducive and healthier leadership environment.

Indire also disclosed that the Association would embark on sponsoring needy students whose parents were registered members of the Association to join high schools from across the county.

The newly elected Association’s Treasurer Ms Julian Otieno noted that they would work tirelessly and transparently to ensure the association achieves its goals of recruiting more qualified members to

streamline the transport sector.

Julian however urged women to join the organization and participate in its activities to empower themselves economically.

‘For a long time, the transport sector has been regarded as a male thing and my urge to my fellow women is that they should keep trying to equip themselves with numerous opportunities presented to the female gender,’ said Julian.

She called upon the members to work as a team to enable the association to access county services and tenders for the social and economic growth of the association and the individual members.

Meanwhile, the members decried the high fuel prices and lack of enough parking spaces within Migori town as some of the challenges that have reduced their profit margins.

They called upon the county and the national governments to address these challenges to enable them to survive the harsh economic times in the transport sector.

