Toddler drowns in pond at Onesi



OSHAKATI: A four-year-old boy allegedly drowned in a pond while fetching water with his siblings at Olwaadhiya village in the Omusati Region’s Onesi Constituency on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Shilikuwo Kamati.

The Namibian Police Force’s Omusati Crime Investigation Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho, said the incident occurred around 19h00 when the boy’s mother allegedly instructed the boy and his siblings, aged two and five, to fetch water from a pond near the house while she was busy working in the mahangu field.

‘When the children returned without the deceased, the mother went back to the pond. She found him floating in the water and retrieved the body,’ he said.

The deceased’s body is being kept at the Onesi Health Centre and will be further transported to the Okahao Police mortuary for an autopsy to be conducted.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency