Ramaphosa arrives in Namibia



WINDHOEK: President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa arrived in Namibia Saturday morning to convey his condolences to former First Lady, Monica Geingos, following the passing of the late President Hage Geingob in Windhoek on 04 February.

Before proceeding to the Geingob residence, Ramaphosa paid a courtesy call on President Nangolo Mbumba at State House, where he indicated that he not only lost a friend but a brother, who he also described as his leader.

He said Geingob’s death was sudden as they had spoken just three days before his passing.

Ramaphosa further stressed that Namibia has set a good example for the rest of Africa with its handling of the transfer of power through the swearing in of Mbumba as president of Namibia and former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as vice president.

Meanwhile, Mbumba on Friday announced the appointment of John Mutorwa, the Minister of Works and Transport, as the new Deputy Prime Minister. He retains

his position as Works Minister.

Former Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Peya Mushelenga was appointed as the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation. Mushelenga was replaced by his deputy, Emma Theofelus, who was also sworn in on Friday. Her position is filled by Swapo member Modestus Amutse.

