Stock theft case recorded in Oshikoto region

A Farmer from the Mangetti area lost eleven goats worth N.dollars 14 300 due to theft at his Farm between June and October this year.

According to a crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force’s Deputy Commissioner for the Oshikoto Region, Inspector Peter Nakadhilu on Friday, an known adult suspect allegedly stole eleven goats from the complainant’s farm in the Mangetti area of the Oshikoto Region.

The case was opened after the 57-year-old farmer from Etombe village in Ohangwena reported the matter to the police. The suspect has not yet been arrested and none of the was recovered.

In a separate incident, two goats worth N.dollars 3 600 were allegedly stolen and slaughtered without the owner’s consent on Wednesday, 27 September 2023 at Farm Oerwoud in the Tsintsabis area.

Nakadhilu reported that pieces of one goat carcass were recovered and the suspect has not yet been arrested because he/she is unknown by the complainant at this stage.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency