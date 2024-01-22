Squabble over eWallet leads to stabbing



KATIMA MULILO: A 21-year-old man was allegedly stabbed in a disagreement over the withdrawal of money sent via eWallet at Ongwediva on Saturday.

Oshana Community Affairs Officer, Inspector Thomas Aiyambo, said the incident occurred around 15h30 at a bar.

He said the victim was admitted to the hospital with a stab wound allegedly inflicted by someone who accused him of secretly withdrawing money sent to him (the suspect) via eWallet.

‘It is alleged that the victim and the suspect were arguing over an eWallet that was sent to the suspect’s phone and withdrawn. The suspect started accusing the victim of withdrawing his money,’ Aiyambo said.

The suspect has not yet been arrested and police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency