Shivolo wins Spar women’s race



WINDHOEK: Namibia’s female long-distance runner Martha Shivolo was crowned winner of the 2024 Namibia Spar Challenge after outclassing her opponents in the event’s second edition here.





The Namibian Spar 10-kilometre (km) Challenge is similar to the famous Spar South Africa Women’s 10km or 5km Challenge Grand Prix Road Race series, held annually in five major South African cities.





This year, the Namibian Challenge started and finished at the Wanderers Sports Field in Pioneers Park, Windhoek attracting over 1 000 female runners who partook in the 5km and 10km races.





The elite race saw Namibian Correctional Service runner Shivolo dominate her field as she finished ahead of defending champion Alina Armas of the Namibian Defence Force. Helalia Johannes who has previously dominated the South African Spar series finished third.





Event organiser Berthold Karumendu told Nampa on Saturday that he was happy with the turnout for the event and competition.





‘The elite athletes put up a great performance on the day and I am also happy to achieve the 1 000-mark attendance that we wanted for the day,’ he said.





Karumendu added that if they are to realise their goal of getting the race accredited by the South African Spar race as part of its series, the attendance of athletes partaking in the event must continue increasing.





‘In our first edition we hosted the race on a Sunday which saw just over 500 athletes taking part, but with the Saturday race the numbers were there, and I believe that such turnouts will give the race recognition as well as attract international athletes,’ Karumendu said.









Source: The Namibia Press Agency





