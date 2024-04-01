Shack fire claims one life at Rosh Pinah



KEETMANSHOOP: A man, age unknown, reportedly burned beyond recognition in a shack fire at Rosh Pinah in the ||Kharas Region on Monday morning.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol), crime investigations coordinator for ||Kharas region, Deputy Commissioner, Nikodemus Mbango in a crime report here Monday said the deceased person was identified as Mutaleni Werner and his next of kin are aware of his death.

Mbango said the fire broke out on Monday morning between 01h00 and 02h00 in the Tutungeni residential area at the mining town and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

The deceased body will be taken to the Keetmanshoop hospital for an autopsy to be conducted.

Meanwhile, police at Ariamsvlei are investigating a case of attempted murder after a 30-year-old man was allegedly beaten and sustained serious injuries.

The incident happened on Sunday at Komsberg farm around 11h00, when the suspect allegedly tied up the victim with wires, before assaulting him.

‘The victim managed to escape, unfortunately, the suspect

caught up with him, tied him up again and continued to assault him,’ he said.

According to Mbango, the 44-year-old suspect was arrested and while being questioned, he claimed that the victim had broken into his shop where he had stolen money.

‘He never reported the matter to the police, alluding that even if he had reported the matter, he would never get his money back and that is why he decided to take the law into his own hands,’ added Mbango.

More suspects are expected to be arrested and police investigations into both matters continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency