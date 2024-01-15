Security guard allegedly shoots himself with service pistol at Ondangwa



OSHAKATI: A security guard allegedly shot and killed himself with his service pistol at Ondangwa Town Council, where he was stationed, on Monday.

The deceased who was identified as 31-year-old Israel Jesaya.

Namibian Police Force’s Oshana Community Affairs Officer, Inspector Thomas Aiyambo, said the incident occurred around 06h40.

According to Aiyambo, it is alleged that the deceased’s body was found seated at the back of the Ondangwa Town Council premises, wearing his uniform and with a pistol in his right hand with the index finger still on the trigger, hummer cocked back facing his abdominal area.

Aiyambo indicated that a postmortem will be conducted and that police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency