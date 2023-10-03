Pangea Leather Announces Antimicrobial Properties in Standard and Advanced Products

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pangea, a global supplier of automotive leather, has announced that its standard and advanced products hold antimicrobial properties without the need for chemical additives commonly advertised to improve this performance. The tanned substrate rich in natural components and the leather coating layers act to inhibit the biological functions of contaminating microbes tested, meaning they cannot grow or reproduce on such a surface.

Pangea, a tier-3 supplier to over 25 automotive brands, commissioned testing of its leathers to antimicrobial activity against three clinically relevant pathogens. The conclusion: these leathers have the ability to reduce living bacterial cells by 99.99%. Testing was performed by an ISO certified product test laboratory in North America and replicated in Europe for the PureTan formulated leather products in 2023 by another accredited lab.

Just about every surface that we touch—and even the ones that we don’t—are breeding grounds for potentially damaging and odor-causing bacteria, mold, and mildew. Luckily, leather itself is an easy-to-clean surface material that works against microbial growth. Antibacterial products have been in high demand due to germ awareness resulting from the world pandemic. In fact, over 54% of car buyers are willing to pay more for antimicrobial coatings in their car interiors.

Consumers may wonder if they need to pay more for antimicrobial coatings, but Pangea leathers inherently carry antimicrobial characteristics, without coating additives. Advancements in leather manufacturing and testing applications have made it easier to keep seating surfaces as clean as can be. Antibacterial surface treatments may become CES highlights, but in the world of automotive seating materials, you can stick to natural resources and still be protected.

Pangea’s announcement is a significant development in the automotive industry, as it provides a natural solution to the growing demand for antimicrobial products. With Pangea’s standard and advanced products, car buyers can rest assured that they are getting a high-quality, safe, and clean product.

