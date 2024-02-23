Ondangwa Expo set for end of April



ONDANGWA: The 11th edition of the Ondangwa Expo will take place at the end of April this year.

Ondangwa Town Council spokesperson Petrina Shitalangaho-Mutikisha told Nampa in an interview on Thursday that the expo is scheduled for 30 April to 04 May 2024. It will be held at the Ondangwa Trade and Industrial Exhibition Centre.

Shitalangaho-Mutikisha said the expo represents the council’s commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration and business growth within the business community.

It is expected to bring together leading experts, industry pioneers, and key stakeholders from in and outside Namibia.

‘The expo will serve as a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and exploring emerging trends and technologies shaping the future of local economies,’ she said.

Shitalangaho-Mutikisha added that attendees can anticipate an impactful experience such as an exhibition hall showcasing the latest products, and services and solutions-based technologies from top companies and startups.

The event will also

create networking opportunities for local and international exhibitors.

‘As a host, we are excited and committed to ensuring a safe and inclusive environment for all exhibitors and visitors,’ she added.

Shitalangaho-Mutikisha said they are thrilled to be hosting the expo once again and extended an invitation to all interested parties to join the event.

