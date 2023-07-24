Economic hardship: Don’t give up, cleric advises Nigerians

Rev. Deborah Adaji, Co-Senior Pastor, City of Refuge International Church on Sunday has Nigerians not to give up because of the current economic hardship in the country.

Adaji made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the 2023 Women’s World International Conference, organised by the Church, in Abuja.

She said that God has better plans for the country, as such Nigerians should not give up, but surrender to God for a brighter future.

On the conference, Adaji said it was to encourage women to exploit their potential and bring out the greatness in their lives.

“They should strive to bring out what is in them not just to have things that others have.

“It is not about others, it is about you, what will make you great, not what will make others great,* she said.

Earlier in a sermon titled ‘Deliverance from Financial Pressure’, the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Adaji-King Oloche admonished Christians to walk in the love of God, to be free from the pressures of life.

He said that practicing charity and donating to church activities, activates blessings that leads to financial freedom and a pressure-free life.

The pastor also stressed the need for people to invest, plan big and avoid fake and flamboyant lifestyles.

The cleric admonished Christians to avoid unhealthy competitions, sinful life and borrowing to fund fake lifestyles, in order to enjoy financial freedom.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria