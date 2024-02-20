Old Mutual Foundation aids Aussenkehr fire victims



The Old Mutual Foundation, through the ||Kharas Governor’s office, on Monday donated food items to 59 families at Aussenkehr who lost their belongings and houses in a fire last year.

The affected families who received food items worth a total N.dollars 30 000, mostly consist of employees of grape companies. The fire occurred in November and claimed the life of a 27-year-old man.

Governor Aletha Frederick while thanking the foundation for the gesture, urged the employers and owners of the grape companies, as well as the regional council, to come together and urgently address the pressing housing needs of Aussenkehr residents.

‘It is essential that we work together to ensure that these families have a safe and secure place to call home as they rebuild their lives after this devastating tragedy. It is through collective efforts and acts of kindness that we can truly make a difference and build a stronger, more resilient society,’ she said.

Frederick also encouraged the victims to remain strong and resilient

during this difficult time.

‘Please know that you are not alone. Many within our community are there to support you and use the donation for its intended purpose, feed your families and alleviate some of the burdens you are facing.’

Meanwhile, the Namibia Grape Company (NGC) constructed 24 shacks for their employees affected by the fire and provided beds, mattresses, and gas stoves all to the tune of N.dollars 300 000 funded through the NGC trust.

In an interview with Nampa recently, NGC managing director Gideon Nuunyango said the donation to the employees formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

‘These people are our employees, some have been working here for many years and we decided to help them in this time of need,’ he said.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency