Nangombe calls on public not to be alarmed by recent COVID-19 cases



WINDHOEK: Health and Social Services Executive Director, Ben Nangombe, on Tuesday called on members of the public not to be alarmed by the COVID-19 cases reported at Rehoboth in the Hardap Region.

Nangombe, in an interview with Nampa, said the cases discovered in Rehoboth last week are only in Rehoboth and all affected individuals are under proper supervision.

He however urged the public to take precautions.

‘Although the COVID-19 protocols have been repelled since 2022, the public must maintain the basics of wearing masks when in crowded areas, washing their hands regularly, and sanitising,’ Nangombe said.

Meanwhile, the ministry’s spokesperson, Walter Kamaya told Nampa that the government has not yet enforced mandatory measures to curb COVID-19 should it start spreading again.

‘For now, the public should just maintain the basic protocols, and go for individual testing if they wish to know their status,’ he said, adding that if the number of COVID-19 cases rises, necessary measures will be put in place

and the public will be updated.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency