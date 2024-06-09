Nigeria to become green industrial powerhouse – Envoy



The Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action (SPEC), Chief Ajuri Ngelale, says mutually fruitful cooperation between the U.S. and Nigeria will extend deeply into Nigeria’s ambition to become a green industrial powerhouse over the next ten years.

Ngelale said he had a productive meeting with the U.S. Head of Delegation to the United Nations Climate Conference and Principal Deputy Special Envoy for Climate, Ms Sue Biniaz, in Bonn, Germany, on Sunday.

‘We shared views concerning tangible next steps to be taken toward leveraging large-scale climate financing instruments to drive Nigeria’s green industrial agenda in the years ahead.

‘We have much work to do in the form of putting in place new mechanisms to achieve a truly transparent and innovative application of available resources to meet our objective of attracting new and de-risked investment capital from around the world.

‘I am confident that we have the team to deliver on this for the country. One step at a time,’ said Ngelale said on his X handle on

Sunday.

He said the U.S. Principal Deputy Special Envoy for Climate was joined in the meeting by Mr Trigg Talley, who serves as the Managing Director for Negotiations and Director for the U.S. State Department’s Office of Global Change.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria