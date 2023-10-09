NASS committed to securing Nigeria, says Rep

Rep. Ibrahim Almustapha-Rabah (APC-Sokoto) says the National Assembly is fully committed to securing the country.

Almustapha-Rabah, who represents Rabah/Wurno Federal Constituency spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

” All of us at the National Assembly are working hard on one issue or the other either individually or collectively, the objective is the same, a better and secure Sokoto State and Nigeria.

” We hope these modest efforts and approaches will yield a positive result in the near future.

“ We are therefore on it securely, proactively and we are as always focused and alive to our responsibilities,” he said

Almustapha-Rabah said the problem of insecurity perpetrated by few of the criminally-minded elements amongst the citizens has eaten deep into the fabrics of the country.

He added that insecurity and its associated challenges had already overstretched the delicate communities.

” These communities were hitherto blossoming economic hubs populated by very active, happy and determined people.

” The landscapes were very green, richly endowed and highly fertile, ready for anything to grow for prosperity and wealth creation.

” Our blessed livestock population provides all we need to support not only our basic needs, but even self – help community projects and to, as well, support others,” Almustapha-Rabah said.

He said those beautiful sceneries have faded over the years, the simple reason being that the fertile lands provide a safe haven to miscreants.

Almustapha-Rabah said miscreants freely move with sophisticated weapons, killing, maiming, seizing livestock and kidnapping for ransom.

The lawmaker lamented that the insecurity situation was an act similar to a war of attrition, economic sabotage and annihilation.

” Unfortunately those criminal elements were nurtured by our collective action or inaction in addressing the identified gaps particularly in education and employment generation.

” The street boys, the out of school children, the Almajiris of the last 20 years are the grown up unemployed population we are managing today.

“ Some of them frustrated and hopeless went into drugs and crime, the nexus being failure to address some basic issues of needs and development in the past.”

He asserted that Education, Infrastructure, and Agriculture remain the major drivers of development and must be taken seriously for the state to succeed.

” At our level, there was virtually nothing we had not raised and discussed at the chambers on way and means and how to go about it,” the legislator said.

According to him, it is therefore going to be a mere repetition and a duplication of effort to continually bring up the issue for publicity sake.

“ More often, the resolutions passed by the National Assembly require time and funding to implement.

” We believe the present administration at both the Federal, under President Bola Tinubu and Sokoto State, under Gov. Ahmed Aliyu are committed to redressing the ugly trend.

”They have this zeal more than ever before to support those concerned security agencies to deliver on their constitutional mandates,” Almustapha-Rabah said.

He said that recently, the governor bought operational vehicles to further support the security agencies.

” We on the other hand as your representatives, having identified some of the gaps and the root cause of the problem, are working hard, though silently, to restore our infrastructure,” the lawmaker said.

Almustapha-Rabah listed some of their projects to include the dilapidated 81km Rabah-Bakura road, solar- powered lights, empowerment for women and recent efforts to restock livestock.

“ Efforts to get our children back to school, creating jobs through alternative and second chance opportunities for school drop-outs in the country among others, are our ongoing projects,” he said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria