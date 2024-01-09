Man arrested for alleged possession of contraband whiskey



OSHIVELO: A 35-year-old man was arrested at the Oshivelo police check point on Saturday after contraband whiskey worth N.dollars 121 000 was allegedly found in the minibus he was driving.

According to a crime update issued by Oshikoto regional police Commissioner Theopoline Kalompo-Nashikaku, the man was stopped at the checkpoint around midnight. The minibus had Windhoek registration.

‘The minibus was searched and was found carrying illicit goods in the form of Best whiskey. He was arrested and investigations continue,’ Nashikaku said.

In a separate incident, a 79-year-old man from Onakalunga village was allegedly assaulted in his bed by another patient at Omuthiya State Hospital around 01h00 on 29 December 2023. The victim had been admitted to the male general ward for general illness on 28 December 2023.

Nashikaku said it is believed the pensioner was attacked with an iron bar by a suspected mentally ill patient who shared the same room. During the incident, the two individuals were the only occupants o

f the room. The victim sustained severe head injuries and was transferred to the Oshakati State Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

The alleged assault was brought to the attention of the police on 06 January 2024 by a family member of the victim. At this stage, the suspect remains unknown, and no arrests have been made. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency