Ministry urges public to guard against illegal land deals

ONYAANYA: The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform has issued a warning to the public regarding the illegal buying and selling of communal land adjacent to the B1 road in the Oshikoto and Oshana regions.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Simon Nghipandulwa, made the remarks in an interview with Nampa on Monday following reports from concerned citizens regarding unauthorised land transactions along the B1 road.

He urged the public to report any suspicious activities related to land deals to the ministry.

According to Nghipandulwa, investigations have revealed the involvement of community members from areas surrounding Omuthiya, Oniipa, Ondangwa, Ongwediva and Oshakati, as well as villages along the B1 road between Ongwediva and Ondangwa, in illegal land transactions.

‘Several individuals have fallen prey to these illegal actions,’ Nghipandulwa stated.

He said it is crucial for the public to understand that land within town boundaries falls under the jurisdiction of the respective council.

‘Communal

land cannot be sold as freehold land to any individual as per Section 42 of the Communal Land Reform Act, 2002 (Act No. 5 of 2002),’ Nghipandulwa emphasised.

He further urged the public to adhere to the correct procedures for acquiring communal land.

‘Individuals should first identify the desired land portion with the village headman or woman of the respective traditional authority. Subsequently, land parcel boundaries should be identified and collectively defined with neighbouring landholders,’ he advised.

He added that applicants should complete a prescribed form and submit it, along with an application fee of N.dollars 25, to the traditional authority.

Following this, the ministry should be contacted to verify and map the identified land parcel. ‘A seven-day notice should then be displayed at the traditional authority office to allow for objections from community members. The application should be ratified by the respective Communal Land Board for approval and registration of the land right,’ Nghipandu

lwa explained.

Upon approval, customary land right certificates will be issued to the respective traditional authority, and applicants must pay a certificate fee of N.dollars 50 to the traditional authority upon collection of the land right certificate.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency