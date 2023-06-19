Wanderers go top with a win over Rehoboth

Namibia Premier Rugby League outfit Wanderers went top of the log over the weekend after collecting maximum points away from home in their last match of the first round of the premier league season.

The premier league’s defending champions travelled to Rehoboth over the weekend, where they managed to outclass the home team Reho Falcon with a 45-20 win to go top of the premiership table after seven games.

Wanderers ran in seven tries on the day through Niel Holtzhauzen, who scored two tries, while Bredell Wessels, Danie van der Merwe, Driaan Vorster, Innocent Kakumai and Nico Maartens each ran in a try.

Jacques Theron converted three times from the spot, while DJ Holtzhauzen and Ethan Koopman each scored one conversion.

With the win, the Pioneers Park-based outfit moved to the top of the log with 31 points at the end of the first leg of their 2023 season.

Other matches that were played in the premier league over the weekend saw Western Suburbs losing 15-21 against Trustco United, while UNAM redeemed themselves from their humiliating defeat against Kudus a week ago as they thrashed Grootfontein 44-12 away in Grootfontein.

Walvis Bay-based Kudus is second on the log with 29 points, while Trustco United are third, just a point behind with 28 points.

The fourth position is occupied by Rehoboth with 17 points and the fifth position is taken by Western Suburbs with 16 points, while UNAM, who have found the going tough this season, occupies the sixth position with 14 points.

The last two bottom places on the log standing are taken up by Grootfontein in seventh on 10 points and bottom-placed Reho Falcon with nine points.

Round two of the Premier League actions will start on 24 June 2023, with action set for Windhoek, Grootfontein and Walvis Bay.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency