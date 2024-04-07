Miller and Mostert win opening race of Nedbank XCO



WINDHOEK: Namibia’s Cross-Country (XCO) cyclists Alex Miller and Jean-Marie Mostert were on Saturday crowned winners of the first leg of the 2024 Nedbank Namibia Rock and Rut XCO Series.





The first Rock and Rut XCO race took place at the IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe with exciting action in the different male and female categories.





The elite male and Under-23 category was the highlight of the series and saw international cyclist Alex Miller put up a dominant display to outclass his opponents. Miller put his foot down as of the first lap, creating a 28-second gap between himself and U-23 rider Kevin Lowe who was also in a class of his own in his age group.





After seven laps of racing Miller crossed the line one minute and 30 seconds ahead of Lowe, and three minutes ahead of Martin Freyer who finished third.





Miller completed the seven loops in a time of one hour, 25 minutes and six seconds (01:25:06) while Lowe came second in a time of 01:26:36 and Freyer did a time of 01:28:15.





In the women’s category, Mostert who was not a match to her competitors finished the four-loop race in a time of 01:02:05 with her nearest competitor Mimi Hough coming almost seven minutes behind in a time of 01:09:53 and Ulrike Steidler came third 14 minutes behind Mostert in a time of 01:16:38.





In an interview with the media after the race, Miller said he had a great ride on the day as the weather was not harsh on the riders.





‘It’s always great to be back home and riding on these trails is always enjoyable. This was the first XCO race of the year and Rock and Rut series, so it feels great to win it,’ he said while adding that he is looking forward to upcoming races while he is back at home.





Meanwhile, other winners on the day were Jan Louis Mostert and Carmen Janik who won the marathon men and women categories. The E-bike category went to Frank Klosta and Claudia Suren in the men and women sections, respectively.









Source: The Namibia Press Agency





