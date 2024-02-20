Military procession of Geingob’s remains set for Friday



WINDHOEK: Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Emma Theofelus, on Tuesday announced that the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) will lead a military procession with the remains of the late President Hage Geingob across the capital city on Friday, allowing the public to pay their last respects.

She was speaking at the Government Information Center during the daily media briefing on the funeral arrangements of the late Geingob, who died on 04 February 2024. The exact routes will be announced on Wednesday afternoon, she said, adding that 27 countries will be attending Geingob’s funeral on Sunday, 18 of whom will be led by their Heads of State.

‘The rest of the delegations are led by either prime ministers, speakers or ambassadors. During this time, the Government urges road users to adhere to traffic rules and regulations regarding motorcades,’ Theofelus said.

A musical tribute will be held on Wednesday from 16h00 until late in memory of Geingob. The public can obtain free tickets at Webtickets to

attend this event at any Pick ‘n Pay store, Theofelus added.

‘Many will recall that Dr Hage Geingob avidly supported local music. He attended music awards and was known for his great moves during public interactions. This concert will allow Namibian musicians to celebrate the life of the ‘People’s President’ as many have fondly remembered him over the past few weeks. There are no planned activities for Thursday,’ the minister said.

Theofelus further dispelled rumors that 650 Southern African Development Community (SADC) policers are in the country, stating the information is false.

‘The official memorial service of the late President will take place on Saturday, 24 February 2024, at the Independence Stadium in Windhoek, where the Chief Mourner, H.E. Dr Nangolo Mbumba, President of the Republic of Namibia and other international guests will pay tribute to the late president for his contribution during the liberation struggle and in an independent Namibia.

The gates at the Independence Stadium will open at

10:00. The public is invited to attend. Transport arrangements will be communicated to the public in due course. Vendors can sell their goods at designated points during the official memorial service proceedings. However, the sale of alcohol around the Independence Stadium’s vicinity is prohibited. Law enforcement agencies will monitor these activities,’ Theofelus noted.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency