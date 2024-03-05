Man robbed and killed in Dorado Park



WINDHOEK: A 36-year-old man was robbed and killed in his home in Windhoek’s Dorado Park residential area over the weekend.

The Namibian Police Force in a crime report on Monday said the deceased has been identified as Stanley Cloete.

According to the report, he was dropped off at home by his niece and a friend around 04h00 on Saturday after a night out.

‘Before they left the deceased’s house, he called another friend who came whilst they were still at his place and they left. On Saturday the niece tried to get hold of the deceased on his phone but his phone was off and they visited his house, but could not enter because the gate was locked,’ it said.

On Sunday around 12h00 the niece and her friend decided to visit him again and they found the door closed, but not locked.

‘Upon entering, they found the deceased lying naked, with his arms and legs tied and a cloth in his mouth,’ the report said.

Cloete’s vehicle, TV and laptop were stolen.

Charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances have

been registered at the Windhoek Police Station.

Cloete’s next of kin have been informed and police investigations continue.

No arrests have been made in connection with the matter yet.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency