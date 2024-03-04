FC Ongos goes top after weekend fixtures



WINDHOEK: Katutura-based FC Ongos claimed top spot in the Debmarine Namibia Premiership after securing maximum points against log leader Khomas NamPol and Karasburg-based Young Brazilian over the weekend.

Round 20 and 21 of the Debmarine Namibia Premiership resumed on Friday with action between FC Ongos, and then log leaders Khomas NamPol at the Independence Stadium in Windhoek.

Ongos, who had a game in hand, managed to outclass their resilient opponents with a 3-0 scoreline, which saw them moving from third place on the log standings to the top of the log.

On Sunday, the Katutura boys showcased an impressive performance by defeating Young Brazilian 3-0 at the UNAM Stadium in the capital. With this victory, Ongos secured the top spot on the Premiership log standings with 45 points from 20 matches played so far.

On the other hand, Khomas NamPol failed to collect any points in their fixtures for the first time this season, which caused them to drop to third place with 41 points.

African Stars maintained th

eir position on the log standings by collecting four points out of a possible six over the weekend. They are a point behind Ongos on 44 points.

The league’s defending champions, coached by their newly appointed coach, Ronny Kanalelo, dropped two points on Saturday with a goalless draw against Civics. However, they managed to bounce back on Sunday to secure maximum points with their 2-0 win against Tigers.

Meanwhile, in other games played over the weekend, Ohangwena-based Eeshoke Chula Chula demonstrated their dominance in the season by defeating Blue Waters with a scoreline of 2-0 in Walvis Bay. This victory helped them secure the fourth position on the log standings, alongside Okahandja United, who are fifth but level with 32 points.

Young African, with 30 points, is now in sixth place, followed by UNAM in seventh place with 29 points, along with Mighty Gunners, Blue Waters, and Tigers in eighth, ninth, and tenth positions, respectively.

Life Fighters, with only 12 points from 21 matches, are at the bott

om of the log standings. Orlando Pirates are in 15th place with 16 points, while Civics and Okakara Young Warriors are tied on 19 points each but occupying positions 13th and 14th, respectively.

Young Brazilian is currently placed 11th with 27 points, and Julinho Sporting, based in Rundu, is in 12th place with 20 points.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency