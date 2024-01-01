Man reportedly raped and murdered at Walvis Bay



WINDHOEK: A 53-year-old Namibian man was reportedly raped and strangled to death by an unknown suspect at Walvis Bay in the Erongo region on Saturday.

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) weekend crime report on Sunday indicated that the incident happened between 23h00 and 12h00 at Banker Close Street.

It is alleged that the deceased who lived alone, was found by his neighbour motionless in his shower with his legs tied up with curtain blinds, ropes and a face cloth stuffed in his mouth. No open wounds were observed on the deceased’s body.

His items such as a 50 cm plasma Samsung television, an Acer laptop, black Dakotas shoes, and telecom Fritz motor were found loaded into the deceased’s Opel Corsa pickup bakkie, which was parked in the locked garage, it read.

He was identified as Vernon John Gavin.

No arrests have been made, thus far.

In an unrelated incident, a year and 10-month-old baby was reportedly murdered by his mother’s boyfriend at Omireko village in the Kunene region.

It is alleged that the 2

2-year-old suspect collected the baby, Future Tjiavairara from other children, and hid him at his home where he proceeded to strangle and bite him on the neck before hitting him with a stone on the head.

The suspect hid the baby in a traditional hut and travelled back to Opuwo, where he handed himself over to the police.

Police investigations in both matters continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency