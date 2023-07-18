2023 Afrobasket: Head Coach Wakama, names 20 ahead of build-up

The newly appointed Head Coach of the Nigeria Senior Women’s Basketball Team, D’tigress, Rena Wakama, has named 20 players for FIBA Africa Women Championship.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team would be camped in Abuja ahead of the Afrobasket Women’s Championship which begins on July 28 and ends Aug. 6 in Kigali, Rwanda.

The team would be going for their sixth title, having won three in a row in the past Afrobasket continental showpiece.

The 12 nations championship will also serve as qualifications for the FIBA World Championship scheduled to hold in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

Nigeria in defense of her title, is made up of 15 players, plying their trade outside Nigeria and five others from First Bank, MFM and Customs Basketball Clubs in the domestic league.

The home based players that made the cut are MFM’s Hembam Wandoo, Akaraiwe Nkem Uwa of Nigeria Customs as well as First Bank trio of Murjanatu Musa Linan, Mac-Dangusi Theresa and Theresa Ebiega.

The Head Coach, Wakama, will be assisted by Sotiminu Samson, Juli Negedu, Prince Eazela and Aisha Mohammed.

Plying their trade outside the shores of Nigeria are Toyosi Abiola -PG- Eastern Michigan University, USA; Tomi Taiwo -PG- Texas Christian University, USA.

Onaibe Believe Jessica -PG- ASPAC, Benin Republic; Okoro Ifunaya -CG- KPA, Kenya; Sarah Ogoke -SG- Ferroviario, Mozambique.

Elizabeth Balogun -F- Duke Blue Devils, USA; Mariam Olawoyin -F- Chipola College, USA; Adeyeye Adebola -F- Kentucky Wilscats, USA.

Amanda Okodugba -F- Grindavik, Iceland and Amy Okonkwo -F- Halcones, Mexico Lix Dixon -F- Connecticut, WNBA, USA.

Pallas Akpanah -PF- Campobassi, Italy; Olawuyi Adenike Olayemi -PF/C- Pea University, Hungary Lorine Ebo Notre Dame, USA and Blessing Ejiofor, Western Virginia University, USA.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria