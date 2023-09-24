Man battling own life after Rottweilers’ attack

Ruben Abraham, 44, who was attacked by five dogs on Sunday morning, is currently fighting for his life in the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Nico Steenkamp of the Oshana Namibian Police Force confirmed this to Nampa on Sunday, saying the incident occurred in a business area at Oshakati.

According to Steenkamp, the victim who was employed as a security guard by a security services company, was on his way home at the time of the attack.

Steenkamp said he was attacked by five Rottweilers belonging to a 42-year-old Chinese businesswoman renting at the business building.

“It is alleged that the five dogs passed through two holes and went outside and attacked the victim who was on his way from work. The victim was found naked, all his clothes were ripped off and torn apart,” Steenkamp said.

The senior police officer added that the victim was admitted at the Oshakati hospital in the intensive care unit in serious condition, with the majority of injuries to his head.

Steenkamp stated that the dogs are currently with the owners awaiting a directive as to the way forward.

Police investigation into the matter continues.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency