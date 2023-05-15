Iranian journalist shot dead

An Iranian journalist was shot dead in the country’s south-western province of Khuzestan, Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday.

Akbar Limuchi, the Chief Editor of the Tavsa-e-Jonob (Expansion of the South) newspaper, was killed by a gunman who entered a cafe in Izeh city and opened fire on him.

The attacker managed to flee after the shooting.

Police have launched an investigation to identify the culprit.

Attacks, the motives of which remain unclear, have increasingly been reported in the country in recent weeks.

In April, a senior police investigator and his wife, as well as a senior Iranian cleric, were killed in separate attacks.

In addition, two religious students were injured in a car-ramming incident.

Iran has been gripped by unrest since last autumn, following the death of an Iranian-Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, in police custody for allegedly violating dress codes.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria