Man allegedly escapes from police custody at Ndiyona



RUNDU: A 30-year-old man allegedly escaped from custody at Ndiyona Police Station in the Kavango East Region on Wednesday.

Tha Namibian Police Force’s (NamPol) Acting Regional Commander, Deputy Commissioner Eino Nambahu, told Nampa on Thursday the incident happened around 12h00.

He said the police are currently on the hunt for Faustinus Kandere Shinkanda who was an inmate at the Ndiyona Police Station.

It is reported that Shinkanda was spotted heading towards the western direction of the Ndiyiba, Mupapama, Mabushe, Ndonga Linena and Mbwata villages.

According to Nambahu, the suspect was arrested on charges of murder and attempted murder, without specifying when the arrest took place.

Nambahu said the community should consider the escapee as dangerous, and should urgently contact their nearest police station upon seeing him.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency