Fathers Day: Abuja cleric urges Christians to show love



Rev. Fr. Bernard Desben of the Missionary of St. Paul (MSP), has urged Christian faithful in Nigeria to put their love in action, just as Christ did to his church.

Desben gave the advice during his homily on Sunday at St. Luke Catholic Chaplaincy, Gwagwalada, Abuja during the celebration of Fathers Day.

According to him, one of the most important things today is the theme of love which is coming from John, Chapter 15, verse 9 – 17.

‘In the gospel of John, Jesus let his disciples to know that the greatest love one can show for his friends is to sacrifice his life for his friends.

‘So, we as Christians having been baptised in Christ and we receive new life in Christ, and as we live our Christian calling, we are trying to seal that love,’ Desben said.

The reverend said that Christians should be obedient to God’s commandments which is ‘to love one another’.

He said that love required action which should be expressed by charity.

Speaking on the importance of fathers, Desben said that fathers are pillars in

the church, adding that while the mother’s love is that of nurturing, oftentimes father’s love complements mother’s love.

‘Oftentimes the father’s love substitutes for what the mother’s love cannot give,’ he said.

Desben urged families to always appreciate their fathers while encouraging fathers to look into their grey areas and make amend.

Similarly, Most Rev. Fr. Augustus Essien (MSP), the Pioneer Priest of the Chaplaincy, while congratulating the Catholic Men Organisation (CMO) of the Chaplaincy, advised Christians to love and be in love with one another.

Essien also prayed that God would strengthen the fathers to remain the pillars of the church, and encouraged them to continue to support the church.

In his speech, Dr Ezekiel Alagboso, the President of CMO of the Chaplaincy, on behalf of the members pledged to uphold the sanctity of fatherhood and cherish the priceless gift of family as the domestic church.

Alagboso thanked God for the blessings of fatherhood and the boundless love of the heavenly F

ather.

He prayed that His divine grace would continue to guide and bless the members in their endeavours.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the highlight of the occasion was the awards given to the pioneer members including the pioneer priest.

St. Luke Catholic Chaplaincy, University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, was created in 1996 with the Most Rev. Fr. Augustus Essie as the pioneer priest.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria