After the ceremony, the Congolese president laid the foundation stone for the project.

Posted on by admin

President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso yesterday attended a ceremony for the opening of a road construction project launched by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) in the country’s northern province of Sangha.

During the ceremony, Jean-Jacques Bouy, minister of development, territorial equipment and major works, underlined the importance of the project for the economic and social development of local governments, highlighting the constant high-efficiency and high-quality demonstrated by CRBC over the years in the country.

After the ceremony, the Congolese president laid the foundation stone for the project.

The 47-km road will connect the city of Ouesso to the urban community of Pokola.

The project also includes the construction of a 616-meter bridge over the Sangha river.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency

Related Posts

VAT: Govt vows to punish price speculators

Vera Daves said that conditions have been created for curbing such practices. The official referred to a working group made up of technicians from the Ministry of Commerce, through the National Institute for Consumer Protection (INADEC), the Economic…

Marchers Want New Judiciary in Sudan to Try Bashir

  • admin
  • September 13, 2019

KHARTOUM – Sudanese protesters marched on the presidential palace Thursday, demanding the country’s new leaders establish an independent judiciary to prosecute ousted president Omar al-Bashir and supporters of his regime. Protesters said they are angry…