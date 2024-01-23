Man allegedly committs suicide at Ongozi village



KATIMA MULILO: A 38-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in the head at Ongozi village in the Okahao Constituency on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Filippus Kamanya Nangolo, the Namibian Police Force’s Crime Investigations Coordinator for the Omusati Region, Moses Simaho said.

The incident occurred around 08h45 in Nangolo’s room.

‘It is alleged that the deceased used his father’s rifle which he got from his father’s room while he was at the cattle post. The rifle was not locked up in a safe,’ Simaho said.

The body of the deceased body was taken to the Okahao police mortuary for a post-mortem.

No suicide note was found and police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency