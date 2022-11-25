MINISTER OF ENERGY AND WATER VISITS SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SUSTAINABILITY HUB IN SHARM EL-SHEIKH DURING HIS PARTICIPATION IN COP27

On the sidelines of his participation in the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh, H.E. Dr. Walid Fayad, the Minister of Energy and Water, visited and had a tour at the Schneider Electric Sustainability Hub. During the tour, Dr. Fayad received a detailed explanation of the solutions and services offered by Schneider Electric in the field of sustainability and the management of green cities in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in addition to the company’s efforts to raise community awareness of climate change. H.E. Dr. Fayadwas welcomed by a high-level delegation from Schneider Electric, led by Sebastien Riez, Cluster President of Schneider Electric Northeast Africa & Levant, and Mohamed Samy, General Manager for Levant at Schneider Electric.

H.E. Dr. Walid Fayad, the Minister of Energy and Water, said “We were able to get a detailed orientation on the advanced technological solutions offered by Schneider Electric during our visit to their Sustainability Hub in the Egyptian City of Sharm El Sheikh. We had a meeting in which we agreed on the importance of the growing role of smart grids and automated control systems in consumption management. This role is expected to further grow with the increase in power generation from renewables and the urgency to achieve energy efficiency. It is crucial to remove the technology barrier to ensure its availability across all markets, especially Lebanon.”

Commenting on this significant visit, Sebastien Riez, Cluster President of Schneider Electric Northeast Africa & Levant, said “We are honored to welcome H.E. Dr. Walid Fayad, the Minister of Energy and Water, to the Schneider Electric Sustainability Hub, where he learned about the latest solutions and applications offered by the company in the field of energy management. This visit is an affirmation of the importance of technology and smart grids in achieving energy efficiency and the importance of having this technology available in all markets to serve the region. We look forward to more cooperation in Lebanon to contribute to saving energy, promoting digital transformation efforts, and achieving sustainability.

Northeast Africa and the Levant cluster, which includes Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, and Malta, are among the most important regions for the company on a global levelgiven the huge growth opportunities it has. We look forward to strengthening our operations in these markets through more cooperation with governments and our partners from the private sector to contribute to accelerating the pace of digital transformation, the use of technology, and achieving sustainability through a team of 1,500 employees serving the region.”

For his part, Mohamed Samy, General Manager for Levant at Schneider Electric, emphasized the company’s keenness on being present in the Lebanese market, saying “Schneider Electric has been present in Lebanon for more than 20 years, during which we cooperated in many projects to provide our advanced solutions in energy management andautomation. As Schneider Electric, we are committed to providing all technological solutions necessary to achieve the development goals of Lebanon and to contribute to achieving energy efficiency and supporting the use of renewable energy sources through our advanced packages of services and solutions that serve various sectors.”

Schneider Electric has participated in COP27 with multiple activities and events, on top of which is the Sustainability Hub, through which the latest digital solutions and projects related to climate, environment, and society from Schneider Electric are showcased in addition to their environmental, societal, and technological impact. The Hub includes six sections representing the company’s six long-term commitments to achieve sustainability (climate, resources, trust, equality, generations, and partnership) in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Additionally, Schneider Electric has been playing a continuous role to transform the city of “Sharm El-Sheikh” into the first green city in Egypt by providing electric car chargers, EVlink, launching The Green Challenge competition for King Salman University students in South Sinai, installing a 5-megawatt solar power plant, as well as many social responsibility initiatives to support the local community by using renewable energy sources.

Source: National News Agency