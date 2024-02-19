Mahama commiserates with Namibia on passing of President Geingob



ACCRA: Former President John Dramani Mahama has commiserated with the people of the Republic of Namibia on the passing of President Hage G. Geingob, describing him as ‘a patriot and a freedom fighter.’

‘My sincerest condolences go to the people of Namibia and the wife and family of President Hage Geingob,’ the former President said.

The former President, writing in the book of condolence in honour of the deceased president at the High Commission of Namibia in Ghana, sympathised with the High Commissioner and the Namibian Community in Ghana.

Mr Geingob died at the age of 82, less than three weeks after it was announced that he would undergo treatment for cancer.

He died on 04 February at the Lady Pohamba Hospital in tWindhoek with his wife and his children at his side, acting president Nangolo Mbumba said in a statement.

Mahama acknowledged the cherished and long-standing relationship developed over the years with the people of Namibia.

‘I remember with fond memories the conversation we had about the str

uggle for freedom from apartheid and the respect held for Ghana’s role in the liberation of Africa.

It was a delight to share those moments with you and your wife during the summit we held in Malta,’ he noted.

Madam Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, the Namibian High Commissioner to Ghana, who described the late President as a true Pan-Africanist, said he would be buried on Sunday, 25 February 2024.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency