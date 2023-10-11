Lions Club plants 25 trees in Lagos college to safeguard environment

Ikeja Dynamic Lions Club, an arm of Lions International District 404B2, Nigeria, on Tuesday planted 25 trees within the premises of Government Technical College, Agidingbi, Ikeja, to safeguard the environment.

Mr Sanyaolu Opeyemi, President of the club, said during the tree planting exercise that the move was to ensure the environment was further protected against environmental depletion.

Opeyemi said that it was observed that there are limited trees within the college premises.

“ This is one way to keep the ecosystem balanced in terms of sustaining the environment, and we observed that this college needs this, furthermore, the management of the school requested we do this.

“ We have come to answer that call, ozone depletion is really affecting them and planting of trees will help in sustaining the atmosphere and the ambience. We have planted over 25 trees in this premises today.

“ We call on government and organisations to plant more trees so that we can continue to safeguard our environment,” he said.

Earlier, Mrs Oluwakemi Abimbola, Second Vice District Governor of the club and the Vice Principal, Special Duties of the college, appreciated the club’s kind gesture.

Abimbola said this was one of the ways to serve humanity by ensuring the environment was comfortable and safe for all.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that members and executives of the club participated in the exercise.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria